After Cincinatti Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed his plans for his starters ahead of their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts, Bengals defensive end Tyree Wilson discussed the benefits of playing throughout the preseason. While Taylor said he doesn't plan on playing his starters against the Colts, Wilson has already benefitted from the reps he's gotten in throughout.

Ahead of facing the Colts, Wilson says he feels quicker than he ever felt throughout the Bengals preseason, per NFL reporter Anthony Galaviz.

“I feel like I'm way faster; way more fluid than I have been before,” Wilson said. “It's going to continue to get better.”

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Taylor has set a tone for his starters with the reps they've played in, thus far. In their preseason opener, the Bengals got first crack at the champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won 34-27 before the Bengals bounced back in a 31-17 win against the Commanders.

Still, Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowhered wasn't impressed with the Bengals. The previous preseason win against the Commanders evoked a strong take for Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd, who questions if Cincinatti will ever break through to make another Super Bowl appearance, per The Herd.

“To win a Super Bowl, you need a combination of things, you all know this. When New England had their two dynasties, it was great owner, great coach, great quarterback. Great coordinators,” Cowherd said. “Kansas City's got a great GM, a great owner, a great coach, and a great quarterback. Philadelphia. Best GM in the sport, many believe. Great owner. Top 10 quarterback. Rams, same thing. Top to bottom. It's a combination of things.

“You look at Cincinatti and you're like, do we really like Zac Taylor? I'm not sure. It's just too lopsided of an organization. It's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and everything else. Their defacto general manager is 90-years-old Mike Brown. They have the smallest personnel department in the NFL. That's why they don't take big risks like the Philadelphia Eagles, who are constantly trying to get slightly better. They don't do that,” Cowherd concluded.

Article Continues Below

"It's just too lopsided of an organization. It's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and everything else.@colincowherd doesn't think the Bengals are doing enough to help their star QB pic.twitter.com/wtSi3Y5Yju — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 19, 2025

Zac Taylor reveals plans for the starters in Bengals preseason finale

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will sit his starters for their preseason finale against the Colts. Perhaps he's seen enough as the Bengals are preparing for what they hope will be an impressive 2025 NFL season. When a reporter asked Taylor about the starters, he delivered a three-worded response, per Bengals reporter Caleb Noe.

“They're not playing,” Taylor said.

The Bengals will host the Colts on Saturday.