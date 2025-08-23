When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback competition for the spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell, a name rarely mentioned is Parry Nickerson.

A former sixth-round pick of the New York Jets back in 2018, Nickerson signed with the Eagles back in June of 2024, marking his seventh NFL team over as many years, but was waived coming out of camp. He signed onto the practice squad that October and landed a reserves/future deal in February, just after becoming a Super Bowl Champion.

And in the preseason finale against his former team, Nickerson made his presence known, intercepting Brady Cook on an out route in impressive fashion.

Parry Nickerson with an UNREAL interception for the Eagles 🤯 pic.twitter.com/znvKCT2npc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wow, no matter what his future holds, that is a preseason highlight fans will remember fondly.

Article Continues Below

Discussing his unique path to Philadelphia with reporters before the game, Nickerson noted that he felt like his camp has been strong and hopes that he's shown the Eagles what he's made of.

“Yeah, I had a great camp,” said Nickerson, a New Orleans native. “Of course, there's some things I can improve on, but you always can improve on something. But overall, I had a good camp, just understanding the playbook more and understanding different position rules, where help's at, where no help's at.

“All these things and just continuing to build a relationship with the guys so we can have trust within each other on the field.”

Will Nickerson make the Eagles' initial 53-man roster? Probably not, as it would be risky to expose any of the team's young cornerbacks to the waiver wire, but he has more than shown he deserves a spot on the practice squad, where he will be an injury away from action as the Eagles look to reload and take another shot at parading a Lombardi Trophy back to South Philadelphia down Broad Street.