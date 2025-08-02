After making moves at the MLB trade deadline to upgrade the bullpen, the New York Yankees had a nightmare ending in Friday's matchup against the Miami Marlins.

New York made three additions to the pitching unit: Jake Bird, David Bednar and Camilo Doval. They added these pitchers to improve their defensive weaknesses, which has stunted the team's ceiling as a playoff contender.

Unfortunately for the trio, they had poor displays in the last three innings of the series opener. MLB insider Bob Nightengale went over their performances as the Yankees lost 13-12 to the Marlins.

“The Yankees' three new bullpen acquisitions in debut tonight: Bird: 0.1 inning, 3 hits, 4 earned runs, 1 HR. Bednar: 1.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 HR. Doval: 0.1 inning, 2 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 blown save. Yankees blow leads of 6-0, 9-4 and 12-10. Miami 13, Yankees 12,” Nightengale tweeted.

How Yankees played against Marlins

It was a shocking loss for the Yankees to get against the Marlins despite having led for most of the game.

New York had a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning as Giancarlo Stanton provided half of those runs thanks to a three-run homer in the fourth frame. However, the Marlins refused to give up as they outscored the Yankees 13-6 for the rest of the night.

The last three innings, which saw Jake Bird, David Bednar and Camilo Doval make their debuts, had Miami put up nine runs on the board to pull off the comeback. Agustin Ramirez sealed the deal with his groundball, which allowed Xavier Edwards to reach home plate for the game-winning run.

XAVIER EDWARDS RUNS IN AND THE MARLINS WIN 🤯 WHAT A FINISH!

pic.twitter.com/5DBZBoGHpu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2025

The Yankees' bullpen will have some self-reflecting to do. They gave up 12 hits after 38 at-bats, which resulted in 12 RBIs and three home runs. Carlos Rodon was the starter as he lasted 4.2 innings, striking out nine batters while giving up two hits and four runs. Doval obtained the loss due to Edwards' game-winning run.

New York fell to a 60-50 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL East standings. They are 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed.

The Yankees will hope to bounce back quick in Game 2 of their series against the Marlins. The contest will take place on Aug. 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET.