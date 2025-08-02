Linebacker Jihaad Campbell has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles for roughly three months.

While he's been largely relegated to injury recovery to start out his career, as Campbell still isn't a lock to start for the Eagles in Week 1 due to a series of offseason surgeries, the first-round pick out of Alabama has been able to experience Philly football first-hand and ingratiate himself in the culture alongside his new teammates.

Discussing what it's been like to play in Philadelphia and learn under Nick Sirianni on WIP, Campbell gave props to his new head coach, noting how he does all of the little things to make his team successful.

“He's a great coach, man. I don't know any other coach that's doing this, but when I'm in the cold tub or the hot tub, guess what he's doing? He's in the cold tub. He's in the sauna,” Campbell revealed.

“He's getting himself right. And that's a great thing, just being a rookie and coming into an organization like that and seeing my coach doing the things that we're doing too, it's like, dang. It shows the leadership. It shows what's it like and why the standard is the standard. Tough, detailed, and together. And that's what the Eagles are proud of.”

Is Sirianni for everyone? No, opposing fan bases have been open in their hostility towards the Eagles' head coach for his unique quirks and sideline behavior, in addition to questions about his role since he doesn't call plays on either side of the ball.

With that in mind, the Eagles have been wickedly successful under their head coach, with Sirianni leading the team to four playoff runs, two Super Bowls, and one parade down Broad Street. If Campbell can see what makes Sirianni special right from the jump and is fully bought into his system right from the jump, it can only spell further success for Philly into the future.