The New York Yankees stacked their bullpen at the MLB Trade Deadline. One of their major additions was trading for Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar. Bednar joined New York with the expectation that he'd hold down opposing hitters in high-leverage situations. Along with Camilo Doval and Jake Bird, the Bronx Bombers are expected to have a frightening bullpen.

However, a bizarre aspect of Bednar's trade came to light on Friday. The newest Yankees reliever spoke with YES Network reporter Meredith Marakovits before facing the Miami Marlins. And he revealed that he found out about his move to New York through social media.

“Honestly, I found out on social media before it broke… I called my agent and talked to some other people. I didn't get any confirmation until later, but I'm just grateful for this opportunity. It's a real talented group of arms down there in the bullpen. I'm just looking to add to it,” Bednar told Marakovits on Friday evening.

David Bednar, Yankees get off to brutal post-trade deadline start

The MLB Trade Deadline saw New York build what some believe to be one of the league's best bullpens. However, the Marlins played spoiler on Friday night. All three of the Yankees' prized additions appeared, and all three were rocked.

Bird was the first to appear, relieving Brent Headrick in the bottom of the seventh. The former Colorado Rockies hurler allowed three hits and four runs, including a homer, while recording one out. Bednar came in to replace Bird during the bottom of the seventh.

Bednar, unfortunately, ran into issues of his own. He allowed three hits against Miami, including a home run. The former Pirates closer did pitch a scoreless bottom of the eighth, though. This set things up for Camilo Doval in the ninth.

Doval did not perform well in his outing, either. Miami recorded two hits while recording just one out. The Marlins scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, including the winning run on a fielder's choice. Miami won 13-12. The Yankees, and especially their new arms, will look to bounce back in Miami on Saturday afternoon.