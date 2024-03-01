Rachel Leviss is suing former Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix over alleged “revenge porn.” Leviss claims that while she was in a relationship with Sandoval (concurrently while he was still dating Madix), he filmed sexually explicit videos “without her knowledge or consent,” according to legal documents obtained by People. Leviss claims that she was the “victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man” as Sandoval is 11 years her senior.
Madix is roped into the lawsuit as Leviss claims that the videos were “distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman [Madix] seeking vengeance” after learning of she and Sandoval's relationship. Madix and Sandoval were dating for nine years until their breakup in 2023 after learning of his affair with Leviss.
Leviss also claims that she “suffered in silence” as she was told by Bravo that she was “contractually barred from speaking out about her mistreatment” while others received “unseen levels of public recognition and professional opportunity.”
The Rachel Goes Rogue podcast host is seeking “compensatory, special, general and consequential damages, Leviss seeks that Madix and Sandoval cease distribution and destroy all copies made of the alleged explicit video. She also asks that her attorney fees be compensated and the court provide other and further relief deemed as just and proper.”
Tom Sandoval Expresses How He Feels About Rachel Leviss
This news follows the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules where Sandoval was expressing his conflicting feelings about Leviss. Sandoval admitted that he is still “torn between love and resentment” in how he currently feels about Leviss.
In a confessional, James Kennedy, who Leviss dated from 2016 to 2021 and was later engaged to, expressed how upset he is at Sandoval for his actions regarding the affair.
“Tom Sandoval was the last person in Hollywood that was going to f— me over you know, he was the one guy that I really did trust with all my might,” Kennedy explained. “It just blows my mind that he was the one to backstab me, like harder than anyone else ever has.”
“I screwed up and hurt people and I know I hurt James. I'm taking accountability for that… I want to acknowledge his feelings and make amends,” Sandoval later said in his confessional.
In regards to being with Leviss, he chalked it up to be an escape from his relationship with Maddix.
“It wasn't just about being with Rachel. It was also getting out of a relationship that I know wasn't suiting my life. The path that I was on was not a good path. It needed to change,” he said.
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.