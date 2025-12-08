Back in action on Sunday, LeBron James put together his best performance of the season to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-108 victory versus the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

After missing the previous game against the Celtics because of sciatica and left foot joint arthritis — the same issues that prevented him from playing in the opening 14 games of the season — the soon-to-be 41-year-old showed no signs of limitation, scoring 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting, including 4-for-6 from deep. He added seven rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block in 34 minutes.

James also reclaimed his rhythm after his 1,297-game double-digit scoring streak ended in Toronto, and his reaction after the win centered on recognizing the moment when his team needed him to take control.

“The end of a road trip, there can be a lot of tired legs,” James said after the win. “I felt great… I had an opportunity with some pretty good legs, my legs felt pretty good tonight, to assert myself a little bit offensively.”

"I had an opportunity with some pretty good legs, my legs felt pretty good tonight, to assert myself a little bit offensively." LeBron James (29 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, STL, BLK) talks with @LakersReporter after the #LakeShow defeated the 76ers, 112-108. pic.twitter.com/hiyVYVY9ZA — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 8, 2025

After Philadelphia tied the game at 105, James stepped up, drilling a go-ahead three-pointer and a jumper on back-to-back possessions. He went on a personal 10-point run in the fourth quarter, and a steal with three seconds left closed out the win for Los Angeles.

Article Continues Below

Moreover, it was a performance with historical significance. By picking up the 17th win of the Lakers’ season, the 4x MVP moved past Robert Parish (1,014) for second on the NBA’s all-time regular-season wins list, behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,074).

Returning after missing two games due to “personal reasons” while in Slovenia for the birth of his second child, Luka Doncic matched James’ impact with a triple-double of 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists, making him only the eighth Laker to achieve a 30-15-10 line. The 26-year-old shot 9-for-24 from the field, 11-for-14 at the line, and chipped in two blocks across 39 minutes.

The Sixers controlled the first half behind 15 points from Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, adding eight, even though he was off his usual shooting pace, giving Philly a seven-point lead at the break. Embiid finished with 16 points on 4-for-21 shooting, and Maxey ended with 28 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

The Lakers’ next challenge comes Wednesday when they host the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup quarterfinal.