The Seattle Seahawks have transformed their defense into one of the league’s most punishing units over the past two weeks, surrendering just nine total points across eight quarters. Every level of the defense has contributed, but the secondary, led by surging rookie Nick Emmanwori, delivered the biggest statement in Sunday’s 37-9 dismantling of the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite the early inconsistency, Emmanwori said in the post-game press conference that there was no panic in the locker room at halftime, explaining that head coach Mike Macdonald delivered a pointed message reminding the group of their identity.

“We just believe in what we can do, we weren’t stressing at all,” Emmanwori said in a YouTube clip shared by Seahawks Press Pass. “We didn’t think nothing of it. It’s just who we are. Mike [Macdonald] gave us a little speech, but the same thing — stay to the process, stay focused and go out there and kick a**…He called it at halftime.”

Emmanwori’s breakout performance didn’t start immediately, mirroring Seattle’s slow first-quarter tempo. But once he settled in, the rookie safety took over.

Nick Emmanwori comes flying off the edge to block the FG!

The rookie’s confidence only grew as the game progressed; his interception, sack, and blocked kick made him the first player in Seahawks history to record all three in the same contest. And after the win, he didn’t hold back when describing just how potent he believes this defensive unit is.

“Man, this defense is special,” Emmanwori added. “This defense is super special. This is probably one of the best defenses I’ve ever played on. It’s my first year as a rookie, but I don’t think no defense can probably top this, honestly, we’ve got a lot of special dudes on this team…I think this defense is historic.”

Seattle owns a 63-9 scoring differential over the last two weeks. They have forced eight takeaways during that stretch and scored three defensive touchdowns on the year. Their dominance is elevating the Seahawks back into NFC contention, and Emmanwori’s rise is becoming a central storyline.

With the Indianapolis Colts coming to Seattle next Sunday, the Seahawks have a chance to further cement their defensive identity. If Emmanwori and this group continue trending upward, his high mentality might become the defining motto of a unit pushing toward historic status.