Micah Parsons didn’t light up the stat sheet in the Green Bay Packers' 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears, but his impact and his frustration were impossible to miss. The four-time Pro Bowler finished with just one total tackle, two quarterback hits, and no sacks. These are numbers rather foreign for a player of Parsons's caliber.

However, there is more to the story. The afternoon turned into a showcase of how often Chicago’s blockers resorted to grabbing and tugging to slow him down. After the win, Parsons opened up about the officiating and why he believes the lack of calls has become a defining part of his NFL experience.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Parsons explained that Bears linemen repeatedly locked onto him outside the legal strike zone, yet officials remained silent.

Micah Parsons on the lack of holding calls on guys blocking him: “I’m immune. I just gotta keep fighting through. I mean, that’s been the definition of my career … the rule book is they gotta be in the chest area and I’m just not getting grabbed in the chest area.” pic.twitter.com/5lVUdBlfCw — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 8, 2025

“I’m immune. I just gotta keep fighting through. I mean, that’s been the definition of my career,” Parsons said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “The rule book is they gotta be in the chest area and I’m just not getting grabbed in the chest area, there's nothing I can do about it and just keep fighting.”

Green Bay controlled the second half, held Chicago to just seven points, and converted eight third-down attempts to maintain offensive rhythm.

Despite the statistical dip, Parsons’ presence was felt throughout the matchup. His pressures forced hurried throws, and his ability to collapse pockets played a major role in Green Bay's climb to 9-3-1.

The Packers’ win also vaulted them to the top of the NFC North as the division took another drastic shift in Week 14. Parsons and his teammates head west to face the 11-2 Denver Broncos, a matchup that will test both their offensive consistency and defensive depth.