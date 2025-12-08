The San Antonio Spurs appear to be getting half of their one-two Rookie of the Year punch vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. The team lists Stephon Castle as “Questionable” on the injury report published the day before what's set to be their third meeting against the Pels already this season. Every other injury report the team had put out since the former UConn star suffered a left hip flexor strain had the reigning ROY as “out.”

Victor Wembanyama is still listed as “out.” San Antonio Express News Spurs Beat Writer Jeff McDonald reported that the generational big man participated in the team's practice the morning of the aforementioned injury report and rated Wemby's chances of playing in the Spurs December 10 NBA Cup Quarterfinal vs. the Los Angeles Lakers as “iffy.”

Stephon Castle set for first game in three weeks

On November 16, when the Spurs emerged from the locker room for the second half of a game against the Sacramento Kings, they did so with Castle. He just didn't play the rest of the way, matching the team's announcement at the intermission that he wouldn't return because of a left hip issue.

The Spurs won that game as well as six of the nine contests they've played since then.

Coming off a season in which he gave the Spurs a second consecutive Rookie of the Year after Wembanyama captured it in 2023-2024, Castle was already eclipsing his own award-winning numbers. His 17.3 points per game compare favorably to 14.7, the assists have gone from 4.1 to 7.5, the rebounding has also improved, from 3.7 to 5.8 as have the steals, 0.9 to 1.7.

Castle is playing about six more minutes per game, assuming the starting point guard duties, especially since De'Aaron Fox started the season in the injured list.

Fox, who's led the team in scoring since mid-November, returned earlier in the month, and the second overall 2025 draft pick, Dylan Harper, is back from a calf strain that sidelined him for about three weeks. The two of them, along with Castle and Wemby, have yet to play a game together.

With Castle expected back against a New Orleans team the Spurs have beaten twice this season, the Silver and Black are inching closer to that reality.