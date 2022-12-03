Published December 3, 2022

Draymond Green is widely considered one of the greatest players to have ever dawned on the colors of the Golden State Warriors. Despite the fact that he’s won four championships with the Dubs, however, Green still doesn’t consider himself one of the GOATs of the franchise.

The Warriors vet was recently faced with a daunting question when he was asked to name his Warriors Mt. Rushmore. Green did not hesitate to start his list off with Stephen Curry, who was then followed by three other all-time greats:

“Steph Curry, Chris Mullin, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala,” Green said.

It didn’t take Green too long to come up with his answer, which leads you to believe that he’s probably thought about this in the past. Or perhaps he’s already encountered this exact same question before.

Either way, it is worth noting that Green decided to omit himself from the list. Some might argue that he ought to be on that list given how he’s been integral to the Warriors dynasty over the past decade or so. Nevertheless, Draymond Green clearly isn’t one of those people who think he deserves a spot on the Warriors’ Mt. Rushmore.

Whatever the case may be, what cannot be denied is that Green’s legacy with the Warriors isn’t over just yet. This man still has a lot of gas left in the tank, and Golden State’s success this season (and perhaps in the succeeding years) will also be determined by what Draymond is able to bring to the table.