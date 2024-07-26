A new era has begun for the Golden State Warriors. It may seem like just yesterday, but the future Hall of Fame trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson won their first title together a decade ago. Since then, this organization has turned themselves into one of the most profitable sports franchises in the entire world by winning three more championships in 2017, 2018, and 2022. While Golden State envisions themselves being a part of the championship mix yet again, they will have to try and do so without Thompson.

All 13 years of Thompson's NBA career have been spent with the Warriors. Now, the 34-year-old has a new home, as he ended his time in the Bay Area by joining Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks.

This truly seems like one of those “believe it when you see it” types of scenarios, because even weeks after he signed his contract with the Mavs, it still seems like Thompson is going to be taking the court with the Warriors. Don't be sad that it's over, Warriors fans. Be happy that it happened. Klay, Steph, and Draymond represent one of the greatest trios in NBA history, and they will all be immortalized in Golden State lore for generations to come. Quite honestly, they may be the three most impactful players in team history.

Nonetheless, Thompson is gone, and the Warriors' focus remains on winning. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his front office have been working the phones non-stop during the offseason regarding potential trades, and owner Joe Lacob is giving the green light to keep this team in contention. That is why the Warriors have quietly had one of the better offseasons compared to any other team in the league.

When you lose Thompson and Chris Paul, it wouldn't seem like the Warriors were winners. However, this team brought in three key veterans that can instantly impact the chances of winning alongside Curry and Green.

The Warriors will look different heading into the 2024-25 season, but their main goal remains the same: win another championship. That is why these three signings were among the best during NBA free agency.

Behind Steph Curry, Thompson is arguably the second-best shooter of all time. There is no replacing Klay and what he means to this franchise, but in terms of three-point shooting, Buddy Hield was quite possibly the best shooting threat the Warriors could've added as a result of Thompson's departure.

Since entering the league in 2016, Hield has made 1,924 triples in 632 games, an average of slightly over three perimeter shots per game. His 1,923 total threes rank second in the league over the last eight seasons, trailing only Curry with his 2,154 made threes in this span.

When it comes to catching and shooting, as well as finding open space without the ball in his hands, Hield is right there with Curry in terms of being an elite three-point shooting weapon. Although the other areas of his game don't necessarily stand out, the Warriors are bringing Hield in to be a spark of shooting off the bench.

The only problem that exists with the Warriors signing Hield is that the two sides agreed to a four-year, $37.7 million contract. As far as his yearly cap hit, this is a small price to pay for Hield, who could be a high-upside asset for this team on the wing. However, the sharpshooter is 31 years old, and he will be 35 by the conclusion of his contract, should he spend all four years with the Warriors.

Only $3 million of his $9.6 million ahead of the 2026-27 season is guaranteed, and Hield owns a player option for the 2027-28 season. Overall, this is a very solid move and contract for the Warriors.

GRADE: B

De'Anthony Melton

Much like how Hield is replacing Thompson's three-point shooting on the perimeter, De'Anthony Melton is also going to be a very underrated offensive weapon for the Warriors to lean on as a shooter next to Steph. Melton signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract to join the Warriors, an opportunity that could be beneficial for both sides.

From the Warriors' perspective, they are getting a 26-year-old combo guard who is comfortable playing with or without the ball in his hands on offense. In six seasons, he has shot 36.9 percent from three-point range, and the former 46th overall pick can really make an impact defensively. If there is one area the Warriors needed to improve upon, it was perimeter defense. This is an area that Melton can immediately provide value in.

While he may not have long-term stability on this new contract, Melton is coming to Golden State in a similar situation that Donte DiVincenzo joined the team in during the 2022-23 season. DiVincenzo was coming off of a foot injury he suffered with the Milwaukee Bucks and had to prove himself in order to earn a lucrative offer from the New York Knicks.

Melton dealt with a handful of back injuries this past season, which limited him to only 38 appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers. In order to have a chance at securing a lucrative contract offer next offseason, Melton signed a one-year deal with the Warriors, where he will be a key secondary guard behind Curry and Brandin Podziemski.

The Warriors get another reliable talent, while Melton gets the opportunity to prove his worth for a playoff-contending team. This is a win-win situation.

GRADE: A

Unlike Hield and Melton, whom the Warriors signed in free agency, Kyle Anderson was acquired via a sign-and-trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anderson, who is known for his slow-motion play, has been one of the more undervalued two-way forwards in the league over the last few seasons because he doesn't necessarily fill up the stats.

Even though he is more than capable of being a triple-double-like threat, Anderson tends to hang back and be a “glue guy” in the sense that he holds things together. When there is a loose ball, Anderson is the one diving on the ground to get it. On offense, he is also willing to make the extra pass to set his teammates up for success.

In terms of what the Warriors were needing this offseason, there was a clear hole behind Draymond Green at the power forward position in terms of having a secondary facilitator and defender. This is what Anderson brings to the table.

Green has helped set the mold for what teams look for in “point forwards” nowadays. These players need to be able to help initiate the offense as passers while also holding down things defensively on the opposite side of the court. Well, Anderson has averaged over four assists per game each of the last two seasons, and he was one of the more underappreciated defenders for the Timberwolves, who ranked first in defensive rating last year.

Just because Anderson isn't the best three-point shooter or the best passer doesn't mean he can't be impactful in these departments. Anderson is a good passer, rebounder, and on-ball defender. He also has an extremely high understanding of the game, and he is the picture-perfect player to put in Steve Kerr's system because he can wear multiple hats.

The Warriors always tend to have a plethora of “glue guys,” and Anderson is the latest to walk through the doors.

GRADE: A-