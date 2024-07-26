The Golden State Warriors big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green officially split up this offseason when Thompson landed with the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade. It was certainly an emotional break up for all three guys, but as the 2023-24 campaign went on, it became increasingly clear it was what both Thompson and the Warriors needed to have happen.

Curry, Thompson, and Green surely would have liked to finish their careers together, but it simply wasn't plausible. The relationship between Thompson and the Warriors had run its course, and for that reason, Green revealed that he was happy to see his longtime teammate find a new home, because he wanted to see him be happy after the miserable stretch he endured to close out his time with Golden State.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson's bond is deeper than basketball

On the surface, this is a pretty stunning admission from Green. You would have expected him to want Thompson to stay on the Warriors so that he and Curry could finish their careers alongside him. Given all that they accomplished during their time together, that would have seemingly been a fitting way for things to come to an end for them.

Instead, Green explains why he was perfectly fine with Thompson leaving. The 2023-24 season was certainly a rough one for him, and Green admitted that Thompson was not happy with the way things were playing out with the Warriors. A change of scenery was what he needed, and that ended up being what he got with his move to the Mavs.

Green and Curry could have forced it and tried to convince him to stay so that they could continue to chase titles together, but it wouldn't have been worth it. Thompson wasn't happy with the Warriors anymore, so it goes to show how his and Green's relationship is deeper than basketball. They could have tried to win more together, but they both knew that leaving was the best decision for all parties involved.

It was a tough pill for everyone involved to swallow, but Green can be happy knowing that Thompson has a fresh start with a new team, even if it wasn't necessarily what he wanted to see happen. Now, Thompson will try to help the Mavs win a championship, while Green and Curry are left with the Warriors as they try to get back on track in the wake of their longtime teammate's departure.