Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale had such an easy time against the Atlanta Dream’s defense in their WNBA opener on Saturday, so much so that she only had one word to describe it: “BBQ chicken.”

Ogunbowale dropped 27 points in the Wings’ 85-78 home win. The 26-year-old went 9-of-25 from the field (including 4-of-14 from 3-point territory) as she kept launching shots against the hapless Dream defense.

The Wings built a 17-point first-half lead over the Dream, and they never looked back. Ogunbowale herself exploded for 20 points in that span to help Dallas set the tone in the contest.

Following the victory, Ogunbowale didn’t hold back and trolled Atlanta big time in her walk-off interview.

“BBQ chicken… Lickin fingers….That’s what I see!” Ogunbowale said when asked about the Dream defense, per Ros Gold-Onwude of ESPN.

Sure enough, we can’t blame Arike Ogunbowale for having such rather savage assessment of Atlanta. After all, she was not the only one who dominated in the game. Her Wings teammates Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard scored 25 and 20 respectively, meaning the trio combined for 72 of Dallas’ total points in the showdown.

Fans got to love the confidence of Ogunbowale, though. If she can maintain that mentality, other teams will definitely have a hard time stopping the Wings guard from scoring.

“BBQ chicken… Lickin fingers….That’s what I see!”😂 -Arike Ogunbowale @Arike_O on what she feels when she has a defender on an island. She dropped 27 points to lead the @DallasWings to a season opening victory over the Dream in Dallas! #WNBA @WNBA pic.twitter.com/h968JMRFlf — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) May 21, 2023

As for the Dream, they better remember Ogunbowale remarks. The two teams face again next June, and hopes are high that Atlanta will have a better showing by that time. Besides, they would surely want to get back at the Wings for the embarrassment that they just got