As WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will face off once again on August 30, once again fueling the rivalry made since their college days, there might be some that don't consider it a feud in the slightest. One is Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale who spoke about the topic on the “Sports Seriously” show.

Arike Ogunbowale on the “rivalry” between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Ever since LSU product Reese made the “You can't see me” gesture and other viral moments to Clark during the 2023 national championship game in college, the so called “rivalry” was formed as both their names have been connected to each other ever since. On the other hand, Ogunbowale would say on the podcast that she finds it “funny” that the media labels it as a rivalry especially since Clark and Reese play different positions and barely guard each other.

“I do think the Angel [Reese] and Caitlin [Clark] thing is funny, like it's just funny to me because they're two totally different positions, and the media tries to, like, make them be like competitors,” Ogunbowale said. “But it's like, that's a guard and that's a post, so they never even guarded each other, so it's not really a rivalry, but it's just funny how people hype it up. But i know both of them and they both have respect for each other, so it's mostly the media that's really how it goes. I'll say that one. It's always interesting to see what people have to say, because they just be so wrong.”

The Wings star witnessing the rookie battle

If there is one thing for certain, both first year players in Clark and Reese have shined in the WNBA so far and have brought many eyes to the product along with the rest of the rookie class. Both stars are also interchangeable in terms of who will win the “Rookie of the Year” award.

As for Ogunbowale, she has been in the WNBA and with Dallas for six seasons where this year, she is averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. For the Wings as a whole, it's been a struggle as they are 8-22 on the season which their next contest against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, August 30.