The Chicago Sky announced that their upcoming game against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 30 will feature a special “Barbie Night” theme, centered around their rookie forward Angel Reese, known for her nicknames “Bayou Barbie” and “Chi-Town Barbie.” The event is part of a promotional partnership with Mattel, the company behind the iconic Barbie brand, to celebrate women in sports/

Reese, who gained national attention for her standout performances at LSU before joining the Sky, embraced her “Bayou Barbie” persona, which resonated with fans. Since being drafted by Chicago, she adopted the nickname “Chi Barbie” as a nod to her new home city. The upcoming game against Clark and the Fever will be the fourth matchup between the two teams this season.

The Sky's “Barbie Night” will include a variety of activities and promotions for fans. In a press release, the Sky encouraged attendees to wear their “best Barbie pink” to the game. Additionally, the first 2,000 fans to enter the arena will receive either a custom sherpa belt bag or a Hawaiian shirt, both themed around Barbie. The night will also feature a pre-game panel discussion, fan giveaways and special arena decorations, all designed to celebrate the empowerment of girls and women.

Barbie aligns with Sky values

Tania Haladner, the Chicago Sky’s chief marketing officer, highlighted the synergy between the Barbie brand and the team's goals.

“The Chicago Sky are thrilled to be the first WNBA team to partner with Barbie, the world’s most iconic and diverse doll brand that reminds girls they can be anything,” Haladner stated. “Barbie aligns perfectly with the Sky’s mission to empower girls and women to explore limitless possibilities, and we can’t wait to bring inspiring content to fans.”

The matchup between Reese and Clark is expected to draw significant attention, as both players have been major drivers of viewership and merchandise sales in their rookie seasons. According to Fanatics, the official retailer of the WNBA, player-specific merchandise sales have increased by 500%, with Clark and Reese leading the charge as the top-selling athletes. WNBA games have also seen a significant rise in viewership, with an average of 1.32 million viewers across major networks, nearly tripling the viewership from the previous season.

This season, the Fever have won two of the three previous matchups against the Sky. Despite the competitive rivalry, Reese has shown signs of camaraderie, joking about being “friends for one day” during the WNBA All-Star Game, where both she and Clark were selected as All-Stars.