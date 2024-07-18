ARLINGTON, TX — The day after the MLB All-Star festivities came to an end in Arlington, TX did not disappoint as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever battled Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings. Clark is one of the most exciting rookies in the league and she has helped to draw no shortage of attention to the WNBA. The Wings announced the team's sixth sellout of the season as the teams prepared to go head-to-head. In the end, the Wings emerged victorious with a 101-93 win.

Ogunbowale connected on an incredible buzzer-beater to beat the shot-clock late in the game. The shot gave the Wings a 97-93 lead and Dallas never looked back.

Arike Ogunbowale and Wings head coach Latricia Trammell reacted to the clutch moment after the win.

“Not much breaking down,” Ogunbowale responded when asked to break down the buzzer-beater. “We had a second, I had to get the shot up there and it went in.”

“You think about how many of those big shots she has made,” Trammell said. “Talking about DNA, right? I mean, that's what Arike does. My reaction? I don't know if you saw it, I went immediately, chest-bumped. That's how we roll. She's big time.”

Exciting Fever-Wings game

The Wings started strong, leading 27-20 after the first quarter and 54-46 at the half. Aliyah Boston and Clark led the way for Indiana, with the Fever stars combining for 34 points in the first-half. Overall, though, the Wings played a respectable brand of defense to begin the game.

For the Wings, Odyssey Sims and Arike Ogunbowale played well throughout the first-half. They combined for 31 points as the Wings held the early lead.

The Wings held a narrow 72-70 lead leading heading into the fourth quarter. Indiana's third quarter run made things interesting and Dallas needed to bounce back in the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Indiana held strong until the end. However, it was Ogunbowale's dagger that ultimately led the Wings to the win. It may have been a different outcome had Dallas been called for a shot-clock violation or if Ogunbowale missed the shot on that possession.

Ogunbowale and Sims both finished with 24 points. Sims added nine assists while Ogunbowale had seven. Ogunbowale also had seven rebounds and three steals.

Boston and Clark's performances cannot be ignored, though. Boston scored 28 points and recorded eight rebounds. Clark set a new record with 19 assists to go along with 24 points.

Nevertheless, the Wings spoiled the Fever's effort on Wednesday night. Dallas heads into the Olympic break on a high note as a result.