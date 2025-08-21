Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson praised Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers after her record-setting performance against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night.

Former NBA star Johnson shared his reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Bueckers scored 44 points in the Wings’ 81-80 loss at Crypto.com Arena.

“I have to give Paige Bueckers some love for hitting 44 points in last night’s game, the most points by a rookie in WNBA history and the most points in a game by any player this season! 🔥” Johnson wrote.

Bueckers’ scoring outburst matched Cynthia Cooper’s 1997 mark for the most points by a first-year player in league history. Her efficiency stood out as she shot 17-for-21 from the field, made all four of her 3-point attempts, and went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line. The 23-year-old also added four rebounds, three assists and one steal in the near upset.

Magic Johnson highlights Paige Bueckers’ historic play amid Wings’ tough campaign

Despite the historic effort, Dallas fell short when Kelsey Plum hit a buzzer-beater to lift Los Angeles. The loss marked the Wings’ third straight defeat and dropped their record to 9-27. Dallas will return home to begin a three-game stretch at College Park Center, opening Friday against the Seattle Storm (18-18).

Bueckers has quickly established herself as one of the league’s most impactful rookies. Through 29 games, she is averaging 19.7 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range. Her 44-point game stands as the highest single-game total in the WNBA this season.

The Minnesota native entered the league with high expectations after a standout career at Connecticut, where she won the 2021 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year award. Injuries limited parts of her collegiate career, but her transition to the professional level has been marked by both consistency and standout performances.

Johnson, one of the most prominent voices in basketball, has often used his platform to spotlight rising players across the NBA and WNBA. His recognition of Bueckers’ performance highlighted the significance of her achievement in a season where the Wings continue to search for stability.

Dallas will rely on Bueckers’ production as it looks to close the season on a positive note. With the postseason already out of reach, her development remains one of the franchise’s bright spots in 2025.