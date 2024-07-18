Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark achieved something on Wednesday night that's never been seen before in a WNBA game.

Clark racked up an astonishing 19 assists against the Dallas Wings after finding teammate Kelsey Mitchell for a 3-pointer, which breaks the WNBA record for most assists in a game by a single player, per StatMamba.

Clark set the rookie record with her 17th assist of the night, to Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

The WNBA record was previously held by Courtney Vandersloot, who had 18 assists in a game for the Chicago Sky in 2020.

Clark had a phenomenal performance against the Wings, even though Indiana fell to Dallas, 101-93. She had 24 points and six rebounds to go along with her 19 assists. She also shot a solid 10-19 from the floor.

The Fever rookie guard continues to make history in the WNBA, but with this record Clark has reached a new level altogether. With this outburst, she is showing that she may be the best passer in the league this early into her career.

Fever rookie Caitlin Clark also set a less impressive record this week

The Indiana Fever picked up an 81-74 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, and although Caitlin Clark has impressed this season, she did make some negative history with her 139th turnover, which is the new record for the most turnovers in a single season in WNBA history.

Clark struggled through the game, scoring 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting and 2-for-11 from three. She did add six assists, and she passed Sue Bird for the most assists in a season by a rookie.

In the win, Clark turned the ball over six times. She's tasked with running the show for Indiana in her rookie season, and teams have been instructed to essentially guard her from the moment the ball is inbounded due to her great range and ability to hit threes from the logo. It's understandable that her turnover count is high, but setting the single season record for turnovers was surely not something she had in mind.

Clark has figured some things out and has shown improvement throughout her rookie season with the Fever, which is encouraging to see. To many, it's simply a matter of time until she figures out how to play at her best at the WNBA level. It will be interesting to watch how she fares the rest of the season, especially after the break for the Olympics. This is because Clark has essentially been playing all out since the start of last college basketball season.