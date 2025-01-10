DALLAS — Paige Bueckers is expected to be selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Although nothing is guaranteed, as Bueckers could return to college for another season, Bueckers will likely end up being the top overall pick in 2025. The Dallas Wings hold that No. 1 pick, something the team's new head coach Chris Koclanes is certainly excited about.

The Wings new head coach had his introductory press conference on Thursday via Zoom. Although he refrained from confirming the Wings will select Bueckers if she is available, he did refer to the UConn women's basketball star as an “incredible talent” and said she is “fun to watch” play basketball.

“We're lucky to have the number one pick,” Koclanes added. “Paige is apart of that draft class and it's gonna be a very talented draft class.”

The Wings are hoping to bounce back as soon as possible following a 2024 season that saw them fail to reach the postseason. The expectation following the WNBA Draft Lottery was that Paige Bueckers could potentially join Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally with the Wings. However, that may not happen following the latest Sabally update.

While speaking to reporters during Unrivaled Basketball's media availability, Sabally said she has already played her final game with the Wings. Dallas will likely still core her, but a trade could come to fruition given her comments.

The good news is that Ogunbowale will return in 2025. However, Sabally will likely play elsewhere and Bueckers is not guaranteed to enter the draft. In other words, there is plenty of uncertainty around the future of the Wings' roster at the moment.

The Wings could build around Ogunbowale and Bueckers if the UConn guard does enter the draft. Dallas already features an enticing core of players with Teaira McCowan, Jacy Sheldon and Maddy Siegrist on the roster alongside Ogunbowale. Bueckers' draft decision will obviously be important for the Wings, though.