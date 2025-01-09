Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally is reportedly planning to leave the team, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

“Breaking: Satou Sabally announces she's moving on from Dallas and has played their last game there. She told reporters today she's already communicated this to the Wings,” Philippou wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Wings have the option to core Sabally for the 2025 season. It remains to be seen if they will do so, however. Perhaps Dallas will work something out with Sabally where a trade could come to fruition.

For now, all we know is that Sabally said she has discussed her decision with the Wings, and she is reportedly planning to move on.

Sabally dealt with injury concerns in 2024. Overall, the Wings struggled, finishing with the second worst record in the league. Still, Dallas fans had hope with the possibility of Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale leading the way in 2025. That hope only increased when the Wings landed the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft Lottery, leading many to believe that Paige Bueckers will end up in Dallas.

Of course, Bueckers joining the Wings isn't guaranteed to happen. She could remain in college for another year. If Bueckers declares for the draft, however, she will likely be selected by the Wings first overall.

However, unless Sabally changes her mind, it appears that the 26-year-old star will end up leaving the team. Building a contender around Ogunbowale is still a respectable alternative, but Sabally's potential absence will be difficult to overcome.

In 15 games played in 2024, Sabally averaged 17.9 points per outing while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Wings star added 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Satou Sabally enjoyed a strong career with the Wings, but she is seemingly ready for her next chapter in the WNBA.