The Dallas Wings have received the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft Lottery. Dallas entered the lottery with the best chance of landing the pick as a result of their swap with the Chicago Sky. The Wings and Sky technically had the second best odds, but the Wings combined chances as a result of their pick swap with Chicago placed them slightly ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks. Now the Wings will prepare to select the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Wings new executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager Curt Miller spoke to reporters after the news was announced that Dallas would receive the No. 1 overall pick.

“What an exciting day for the Dallas Wings… Super excited for the entire franchise,” Miller said in his opening statement while speaking to reporters.

Miller continued to discuss the excitement level for the Wings organization and fanbase.

“It's such an energizing day… What a number one pick does to your fanbase,” Miller said. “It energizes your team. For someone like myself who has just started the head coaching search, what an opportunity to be out talking to coaching candidates to take over the Dallas Wings coaching job knowing that we have the upcoming number one pick.”

Who will Wings select with the No. 1 overall pick?

Paige Bueckers, the UConn women's basketball star, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Bueckers is one of the best prospects in recent memory and she features the potential to completely change the dynamic of a WNBA franchise.

There will be a number of talented players in the 2025 WNBA Draft class. Although Bueckers is expected to go No. 1 overall, the teams that end up receiving the No. 2, 3, and 4 picks will still be in fine positions. Nevertheless, as mentioned, Bueckers could have a Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese type of impact on her next team.

The Wings entered the draft with high hopes. Maddy Siegrist was their representative at the event and she expressed optimism before the lottery began.

Dallas struggled in 2024, finishing with the second worst record in the league. They trailed only the Sparks, who ended up with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

The Wings ultimately made the decision to move on from head coach Latricia Trammell following the season. Perhaps landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft will impact the Wings' head coach pursuit.

“The coaching search has already generated a tremendous amount of interest,” Miller said. “We are into the search. I can't begin to tell you the interest not only coming from WNBA, but outside of WNBA like you've never seen before. This is going to increase it.

“Really excited to be talking about the future of the Wings and the potential that we have as a franchise and as a team. This is only going to add to the conversations.”

It is an exciting time for the Wings without question.