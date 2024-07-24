The WNBA announced a groundbreaking 11-year media rights deal on Wednesday valued at $2.2 billion. The agreement, which includes partnerships with Disney, Amazon Prime Video and new rights holder NBCUniversal, marks a historic moment for the WNBA and highlights the growing interest and value of women’s basketball.

“Partnering with Disney, Amazon, and NBCU marks a monumental chapter in WNBA history and clearly demonstrates the significant rise in value and the historic level of interest in women’s basketball,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “These agreements allow the league to continue to build a long-term and sustainable growth model for the future of women’s basketball and sports, which will benefit WNBA players, teams, and fans.”

The deal, reported first by The Athletic, is expected to bring in approximately $200 million annually. Future agreements with additional partners could increase the total value closer to $3 billion. The new media rights deal will begin with the 2026 season and run through 2036, with a potential reevaluation of the rights fees after three years to ensure appropriate value.

Under the terms of the agreement, Disney, Amazon and NBCU will broadcast over 125 regular-season and playoff games each season. Disney platforms, including ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, will air a minimum of 25 regular-season games. NBCU will distribute 50 games across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, while Amazon Prime Video will stream 30 games.

WNBA playoff games will be divided among media deal partners

The playoff games will be divided among the partners, with Disney broadcasting two first-round series each year, NBCU and Amazon Prime Video each handling one. The semifinals and finals series will rotate among the broadcasters over the duration of the deal. Disney will telecast eight semifinal series and five finals, while NBCU and Amazon Prime Video will each cover seven semifinal series and three finals. Additionally, Disney will continue to air WNBA All-Star events and the WNBA Draft, and Amazon Prime Video will remain the home for the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game.

“We’re proud of our highly productive and collaborative partnership with the WNBA since the league’s inception in 1997,” said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, as reported by Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press. “Through our marquee collection of rights, which includes the WNBA Finals, we will continue to play an important role in the league’s extraordinary growth trajectory while fueling ESPN’s digital future and super-serving fans as only we can.”

The WNBA also holds current deals with CBS and ION, which are expected to be renegotiated and could yield at least $60 million in additional revenue. This could elevate the league’s overall media deals to six times the total of its current agreements.

The new revenue stream is anticipated to significantly impact player salaries, which have been a long-standing issue within the league. Since its inception in 1997, WNBA players have often sought overseas opportunities to supplement their incomes. The current top base salary in the league is $242,000, with players potentially earning over half a million through salary, marketing agreements, and bonuses.

The league has experienced remarkable ratings over the past two seasons. Notably, the recent All-Star Game attracted 3.4 million viewers, making it the third most-viewed event in the league’s history. The WNBA is also set to expand to 14 teams over the next two seasons, with the Golden State Valkyries joining in 2025 and a new franchise in Toronto beginning in 2026.