The executive director of the WNBA players’ union, Terri Jackson, expressed concerns that the league is being undervalued with its new media rights deal. In a statement released Wednesday, Jackson criticized the $2.2 billion valuation over 11 years, arguing that the deal does not accurately reflect the WNBA’s growing popularity and success.

“We have wondered for months how the NBA would value the WNBA in its media rights deal,” Jackson said, via ESPN News Services. “With a reportedly $75 billion deal on the table, the league is in control of its own destiny. More precisely, the NBA controls the destiny of the WNBA.”

The WNBA’s current media deal, valued at approximately $60 million per year, is set to expire after the 2025 season. The NBA, which owns about 60% of the WNBA, has been responsible for negotiating the new agreements. According to reports, the WNBA would receive around $200 million annually under the new deal, marking a significant increase from the previous arrangement. However, Jackson believes this figure still underestimates the league’s worth.

“We look forward to learning how the NBA arrived at a $200 million valuation – if initial reports are accurate or even close,” Jackson said. “Neither the NBA nor the WNBA can deny that in the last few years, we have seen unprecedented growth across all metrics. The players continue to demonstrate their commitment to building the brand, and the fans keep showing up. There is no excuse to undervalue the WNBA again.”

Revenue from WNBA media rights deal could increase player salary

The NBA’s board of governors recently approved new media rights deals with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video, taking a major step toward finalizing the 11-year agreements worth approximately $76 billion. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver indicated that while the league is closing in on a new media rights deal, some rights with other partners still need to be resolved.

The potential new revenue from the media rights deal could increase player salaries, an issue that has long been a point of contention. Since the WNBA’s inception in 1997, players have often had to supplement their incomes by playing overseas. The top base salary for WNBA players this year is $242,000, with the possibility of earning over half a million through salary, marketing agreements, and bonuses. Notably, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark earns $76,000 as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Jackson emphasized that the league’s popularity is at an all-time high and believes the new media deal does not fully recognize this growth. The WNBA has experienced strong growth over the past few seasons, with a notable surge in attendance and viewership this year, driven in part by standout rookies like Clark and Angel Reese.

Currently, the WNBA has broadcasting agreements with CBS, ION, ESPN and Amazon. The CBS and ION deals, which could be renewed after their expiration, would contribute additional revenue to the overall media package. The ION deal, valued at $13 million per year, is set to end after next season. The WNBA has been broadcasting games on Amazon Prime since 2021, including the annual Commissioner’s Cup championship, with 21 games scheduled on the streaming service this season.

With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire after next season, WNBA players are expected to opt out, potentially leading to renegotiations that could further impact the league’s financial landscape.

The 11-year rights deal was first reported Wednesday.