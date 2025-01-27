One of the first massive shakeups of the WNBA season went down on Sunday night when a blockbuster trade involving Kelsey Plum and Jewell Loyd went down. Loyd is heading to the Las Vegas Aces, Plum is headed to the Los Angeles Sparks and the No. 2 pick in the WNBA Draft is going to the Seattle Storm.

Immediately, fans all over the nation tried to figure out why this trade went down and what it meant for the teams and the players involved. Plum is an especially intriguing case as she enters the final year of her contract while the players negotiate a new CBA. Despite the uncertainty, the former Aces star could be sticking around in Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

“The Aces used their core designation on Plum, so her only way of changing teams was via a trade, but she had to sign off on the deal,” Philippou wrote. “She joins L.A. on a one-year deal and hopes to stay with the Sparks beyond 2025, sources told ESPN.”

Plum will immediately be one of the best scorers in the purple and gold. She has won two WNBA Championships with the Aces and was one of the most electric scorers in the league during that time. She has averaged at least 17 points per game in each of the last three seasons, so she should give the Sparks some much needed star power in the backcourt and provide them with a go-to scorer that they need.

Of course, these trade talks started with Loyd's desire to leave Seattle via trade this offseason, and now she will be going to battle with one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA. Loyd is a similar fit to Plum with the Aces, giving Las Vegas another talented scorer at guard next to Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. Loyd can go nuclear on any given night and is just two years removed from a season where she averaged 24.7 points per game.

The Storm have now cleared out space to make a possible run at Satou Sabally in free agency or to just go forward with Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor leading the way in the front court. Seattle will have the no. 2 pick to add some more talent as it pushes to make a playoff run in 2025.