The Seattle Storm fell short of its goals in 2024, but all signs were pointing up for next season. This was the first season of the new super team experiment after the Storm added Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in free agency to join Jewell Loyd and Eli Magbegor.

That core now looks like it may not see a second season together. In a surprising turn of events, Loyd has requested a trade out of Seattle according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Loyd's request comes just hours after the organization was cleared of allegations of bullying and harassment. Loyd filed a complaint that originally triggered the investigation, and the Storm announced on Wednesday that no violations were found. This request is a direct result of that investigation and the fact that it did not result in any action or punishment.

“Loyd’s future in Seattle was contingent upon a belief that relationships within the organization could be mended,” Costabile wrote.

This is apparently an admission that those relationships cannot be mended and Loyd would like to move on.

The Storm battled through some ups and downs this season, but its talent eventually allowed it to secure the No. 5 seed in the WNBA playoffs. Loyd and company didn't get the best draw in the playoffs and were swept out of the first round by the Las Vegas Aces in two games.

Loyd's skills will be coveted around the league. She is one of the best shotmaking guards in the league and will immediately boost the offense of any team that decided to pursue her on the trade market. The Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun all stick out as intriguing potential landing spots for Loyd.

Regardless of where Loyd ends up, the landscape of the WNBA will be shaken up if she is traded. Loyd has spent her entire 10-year career with the Storm and has scored more than 10 points per game in every season. In 2023, she had the best season of her career, averaging 24.7 points per game. Loyd saw her usage drop due to an improved roster in 2024, but still averaged 19.7 points per game.