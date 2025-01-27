The Los Angeles Sparks were part of a blockbuster trade on Saturday, also involving the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces, amid the WNBA free agency period. The main part of the trade for the Sparks is All-Star guard Kelsey Plum. The deal has to be a sign-and-trade for the Sparks since Plum had hit free agency.

In addition to Plum, the Sparks also received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Storm, while sending the No. 2 overall pick and Li Yueru to Seattle. That also would have to be a sign-and-trade as Yueru was a reserved free agent.

The Sparks also sent the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Storm.

The Sparks most obvious and pressing need heading into the 2025 WNBA season, was a point guard. And now, it appears as if they have their answer for this season and possibly beyond. Plum reportedly wants to stay with the Sparks beyond this upcoming season, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

With that said, here’s an in depth look and a grade for the Sparks’ deal for Kelsey Plum.

Sparks add Kelsey Plum in blockbuster trade

Watching the Sparks play during the 2024 season, it was apparent that they needed a true point guard. A floor leader and ball-handler who could run an offense and set up teammates for easy scoring opportunities.

The original plan, following the Sparks finishing with the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, was to grab UConn star Paige Bueckers, a generational talent and point guard. But lottery luck did not shine on the Sparks as the Dallas Wings jumped them, leaving them with the No. 2 pick.

There was always the off-chance that the Wings looked elsewhere at No. 1, but it’s highly unlikely they draft anyone other than Bueckers with the top pick. Looking at the rest of the draft class, that’s probably what made the Sparks more comfortable trading the pick.

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles, who is a talented point guard prospect herself, has the option to enter the WNBA Draft or return to school. With that uncertainty, the Sparks saw an opportunity to move and move quickly.

Plum is a three-time All-Star who is capable of playing both guard spots. She’s not a true point guard in that sense, but she’s capable of being a ball-handler and distributing the ball. There’s no question the Sparks got immediately better with her on the roster.

Last season with the Aces, Plum appeared in 38 games, at just about 34 minutes per game. She averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She was a key player on the Aces’ 2022 and 2023 championship teams.

But giving up the No. 2 pick is a steep price for the Sparks. If you look at the Aces for example, they built their title teams largely through the draft. Plum, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young were all No. 1 picks. The Sparks had Cameron Brink (No. 2) pick, Rickea Jackson (No. 4 pick) and this year’s No. 2 to potentially form a core for years to come.

Even if Bueckers was off the board, there was a high chance the Sparks could have drafted another impact rookie. But on the other hand, there’s no guarantee that whoever they might have drafted turns out as good as Plum is now. After all, she was a top pick as well.

The Sparks did manage to keep a first round pick via the Storm at No. 9. So maybe they still can find a key part of their core in the draft. And while Li Yueru is a developing young player, the Sparks have a log-jam in the frontcourt and it’s understandable why they moved her.

If Plum can continue her All-Star form, she’s made three consecutive appearances now, this could swing the trade in favor of the Sparks in a big way. She plays a position of need and could be a steadying veteran influence for a young team.

Overall trade grade: B