Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray and A’Ja Wilson are not only two of the most talented players in the WNBA. They are also close friends ever since their time together at South Carolina, and that friendship has only thickened over the past few years.

So much so that when A’Ja Wilson released her first signature sneaker with Nike earlier this year, the A’One, Gray declared it as the only sneaker she would be seen wearing in the WNBA. True to her word, she took to X to once again express her commitment.

“A’Onessss…wasn’t lying when I said that’s the only shoe I’m rocking on court 🤪,” Gray wrote on X in response to a past video in which she can be seen talking about Wilson’s shoes.

A’Onessss…wasn’t lying when I said that’s the only shoe I’m rocking on court 🤪 https://t.co/LUT3yrZFbY — Allisha Gray (@Graytness_15) August 2, 2025

In the video, the Dream star can be seen explaining how not too many people’s “best friends” have their own signature shoe. As a result, Gray has been determined to flaunt the A’Ones ever since they released in May 2025.

Gray can be seen talking about how she had known for quite some time that Wilson was developing her own shoe. However, it will be safe to say that she has quite a few pairs.

“I can’t even count how many pairs of A’Ones I have, I have a lot of them. I don’t have a favorite colorway, I like all of them, she is still coming out with more colorways as well. So, it’s just too many good ones to choose from,” she said.

On May 6 earlier this year, the A’Ones were initially debuted in the Pink A'ura colorway. This was followed by the release of the Pearl, Blue Fury, Summit White, Leo Lights, A’zure Vibe, Her Time to Shine, Unapologetic, Supernova, Team Bank, and Indigo Girl colorways, all released subsequently.

And while there were plenty of colorways released during the initial launch itself, the likes of #1 Draft Pick and a Sequoia colorway is also set to be released on August 8, giving fans a wide range of shades to choose from. Needless to say, Wilson can count on Gray to continue promoting her shoes in the WNBA.