This was a big week for Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson as her signature shoe from Nike, the A’One’s, were released. The shoes ended up selling out in less than five minutes after they went up for sale, with a new color design set to be released next week. In conjunction with the release of the A’One shoes, A’ja Wilson showed up to Aces media day with a brand new hair look, continuing a tradition she started last season.

A’ja Wilson came to Aces media day sporting a pink hair look, the same color as the initial design for the A’One. During Aces media day last season, she was sporting a silver hairstyle to match the team’s colors. Wilson joins Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Jacy Sheldon as the only current WNBA players with signature shoes.

Wilson’s shoe release is also significant in that she is the first Black WNBA players to have a signature shoe since Candace Parker back in 2011.

Behind the debut of her signature shoe, Wilson is surely going to be motivated this season following the Aces’ failed attempt at a three-peat. After winning back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023, the Aces were eliminated in the WNBA Semifinals last season by the eventual champion Liberty.

Wilson is also coming off her third career MVP Award and sixth All-Star appearance. She also won her second gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

This past season, Wilson appeared in 38 games at a little over 34 minutes per game. She averaged a career-high 26.9 points, a career-high 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocked shots. Both her steals and blocked shots were also career-bests. She turned in splits of 51.8 percent shooting from the field, 31.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Aces have already opened their preseason schedule with a 112-78 blowout win against the Dallas Wings last week. During that game, Wilson finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in 22 minutes. She shot 7-of-17 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

During their second preseason game, an 85-84 win against the Phoenix Mercury, Wilson finished with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocked shots in 22 minutes. She shot 4-of-12 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The Aces will officially open the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday, May 17 on the road against the Liberty.