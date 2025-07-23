Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray has enjoyed an incredible season, earning her a spot in last week’s All-Star Game, a special moment she shared with her sister. Gray's sister Ashley was among several other members of Allisha's family to travel to Indianapolis to see her partake in the All-Star festivities. Via her father and sister, Gray shares a very deep HBCU connection.

Ashley Gray is a basketball player at Alabama State University. She's entering her senior season with the Hornets, a team that she committed to in November 2021. Allisha was in attendance when Ashley made her commitment and posted about it on her Instagram page.

“Congrats to my Lil sis for signing with Alabama State today for basketball!! I’m so proud of you! Love you,” she said on her Instagram account.

Ashley was a standout in high school. She earned several honors, including being named First-Team All-State and scoring 1,000 career points. Fittingly, she won the Allisha Gray MVP Award. She's been a contributor to the Lady Hornets team throughout her time with the team, logging nine starts last season.

But Ashley isn't the only HBCU alumnus in the Gray family. Her dad, Allen Gray, is an alumnus of West Virginia State University. While at the institution, he ran track and played basketball while working toward his degree. In an interview with The Next Hoops, Gray spoke about how her family has been supportive of her WNBA journey.

“They’re going to get on that road for every home game,” she said. “That’s been one of my favorite things about playing in Atlanta. Knowing I can also drive home to see them on off days is everything, especially the home-cooked meals.”

Being able to play for your home state team and get the support from your family is certainly a blessing that has helped Gray become one of the best players in the league. She's currently averaging a career high 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists for a Dream team that added massive talent to it's roster and looks to enter themselves amongst the contenders in the WNBA.