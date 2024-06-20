In what could become a setback for the U.S. 3×3 Olympic team, Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard suffered an ankle sprain during Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Lynx. Howard, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft and the league's Rookie of the Year, left the game in the third quarter and did not return. The injury occurred when she stepped on Minnesota guard Courtney Williams' foot while driving to the basket, contributing to the Dream's 68-55 loss to the Lynx.

Dream head coach Tanisha Wright provided no immediate update on Howard's condition, per Michael Voepel of ESPN, stating she would be further evaluated on Thursday. Howard's injury could mark the second significant loss for the U.S. 3×3 Olympic team in just two days, following Los Angeles forward Cameron Brink's torn ACL, which will sideline her for the rest of the WNBA season and the Olympics.

Howard, a two-time All-Star, joins Hailey Van Lith of TCU and former Tennessee player Cierra Burdick as the remaining members of the U.S. 3×3 team. The team faces a daunting task ahead, as the U.S. women aim to defend their gold medal from the inaugural 3×3 Olympic tournament in 2021. The previous team included WNBA stars Allisha Gray, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Stefanie Dolson, with Young and Plum now set to compete in the 5-on-5 team for the Paris Olympics.

Howard's injury is a blow to the Dream as well. Prior to the game, she was averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. In Wednesday's game, she was limited to six points on 1-of-9 shooting, contributing five rebounds before her injury. The Dream's other top scorer, Allysha Gray, also struggled, scoring only seven points on 1-of-16 shooting, resulting in a combined total of just 13 points from the duo.

Tina Charles led the Dream with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Nia Coffey and Haley Jones each added 11 points, via The Atlanta Journal-Consitution News Services. Coffey scored all her points in the first half, providing an early boost for the team. However, the Dream couldn't keep up with Minnesota's balanced attack. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 16 points, while Bridget Carleton added 14 points, with Dorka Juhasz contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. The Lynx's bench outscored the Dream's reserves 19-6, highlighting Minnesota's depth.

The loss drops the Dream to a 6-7 record.

Will 3×3 team have to find a replacement for Rhyne Howard?

Brink's ACL injury, which occurred during the Sparks’ 79-70 loss vs. the Sun Tuesday, has sidelined her for the rest of the WNBA season and the upcoming Olympics. While Howard’s injury status is currently unknown, the 3×3 team may have to find a alternate now not just for Brink, but also Howard.

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, was expected to play a significant role in the U.S. 3×3 team's quest to defend their gold medal. The U.S. 3×3 team now faces the challenge of finding a replacement for Brink before the Paris Olympics.

After the ACL diagnosis, Brink shared her thoughts on social media, expressing determination to return stronger.

“You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does,” Brink posted. “This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I'm not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work every day to get back to it. It's not goodbye basketball it's just a see you later. I'm always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers. 💜💛 #delayednotdenied”

Her teammate, Dearica Hamby, expressed support for Brink, posting on X, “Got you every step of the way 💜”

Over the first nine games of the season with the Sparks, Brink averaged just over 23 minutes per game as a starter. During that time, she recorded averages of eight points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, one steal and 2.6 blocks per game. Her shooting percentages include 44.8% from the field, 35% from three-point range, and 81.3% from the free-throw line.