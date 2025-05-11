May 11, 2025 at 11:54 AM ET

The Dallas Wings played their final preseason game on Saturday against Japan's Toyota Antelopes. This unique matchup led to a truly unique situation for Wings guard Mai Yamamoto. The Japanese native got the opportunity to score against her former team, draining a three-pointer during the fourth quarter.

Yamamoto's magical moment happened at the same time that her teammate Maddy Siegrist was being interviewed from the sideline. Siegrist saw the play happening and stopped answering questions so she could cheer for Yamamoto's big moment.

Yamamoto joined the Wings back in February after playing for the Antelopes last season. She averaged 11.7 points per game in her last season with the Antelopes.

Yamamoto also represented her country in the 2024 Paris Olympics, playing on the Japan women's national three-on-three basketball team.

There is no guarantee that Yamamoto will earn a spot on Dallas' final roster. Yamamoto is in a training camp battle with several bench players and could end up being cut before the W's May 15th final roster deadline.

Wings look ready for regular season after dominant 65-point victory in preseason finale



The Wings looked better than ever in their 65-point victory against the Antelopes on Saturday.

All of Dallas' stars, both old and new, made a big impact in Saturday's big win. It is a good sign that the Wings are ready to compete for a playoff spot during the 2025 season.

Superstar Arike Ogunbowale was a great as ever, logging 17 points and going four-of-seven from behind the three-point line. However, it was the incredible play of the team's newest players that should give Wings fans the most hope.

Let's start with rookie Paige Bueckers. She put on a clinic, scoring 15 points and putting up five rebounds, six assists, and one block in her 23 minutes. Bueckers showcased many of her skills on Saturday, connecting on some crazy passes and routinely driving into the paint for some easy baskets.

The Wings also received solid contributions from the rest of their starting lineup, which includes newcomes like Myisha Hines-Allen, NaLyssa Smith, and DiJonai Carrington.

Dallas finished the 2024 season with only nine wins. Now they look primed to compete for a playoff spot this summer.