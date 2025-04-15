The Dallas Wings returned from the 2025 WNBA Draft with a hefty haul of five new rookie players, including the most coveted prospect in Paige Bueckers. However, the Wings didn't just rely on their first-round placement to carry their draft class this year. Let's see how wise Dallas was with its picks through all three rounds.

No. 1 – G Paige Bueckers, UConn

The No. 1 choice came as no surprise, as even the Wings' social media page was hinting at their obvious choice hours before draft night. Regardless, there was tons of excitement surrounding Bueckers as she was officially announced as the sixth UConn player to go first overall.

The 23-year-old reciprocated the enthusiasm in an interview with journalist Taylor Rooks. When Rooks asked what Bueckers sees when she pictures playing with co-star Arike Ogunbowale, she smiled and responded, “A whole lot of assists.”

“She's a shot creator. I don't even need to do much on the floor,” Bueckers said. “But to be able to get her easier shots, to make the floor more spread, more open … I'm excited for the future.”

Long-term, Bueckers' injury history might be a factor to keep an eye on since she had to rehab from two serious ailments while with the Huskies, but her elite playmaking, leadership, and versatile defending are more than worth the risk.

Dallas is kicking off a new era with this pick after struggling and missing the playoffs in 2024. Ogunbowale summed up what everyone was thinking when she posted “yesssir!!! it's time” to her X profile. Equipped with a new GM, new head coach, and walking bucket in Bueckers, Dallas will be a new-look team in the 2025 season with this selection alone.

Grade: A+

No. 12 – G Aziaha James, NC State

The Wings stuck to their theme of versatility with their second pick. Aziaha James brings both consistent scoring and defensive prowess, making her talents more than valuable for the team.

Ogunbowale seemingly approved of the choice, tweeting out “Aziaha a bucketttttt!!” Between her, Bueckers, and James, the Wings' backcourt will be difficult for opponents to guard, and their perimeter defense could be nearly unstoppable.

Away from the rim is where James thrives most, as she knocked down 50% of her pull-up twos, 30.6% of her pull-up threes, and 34% on catch-and-shoot threes in 2023-24. Her 17.9-point average to cap off her collegiate playing days was a career-high, and if she's just as comfortable creating her own shot in a Wings uniform, she could end up making the final roster with ease.

James' draft placement is also a significant milestone for her alma mater, as she and No. 8 pick Saniya Rivers became NC State's first duo history to get drafted in the first round of a professional league.

Grade: A

No. 14 – G Madison Scott, Ole Miss

With their initial choice in the second round, the Wings took another young guard in Madison Scott, who's just the eighth Ole Miss player ever drafted into the W. The former All-American brings a combination of athleticism and defensive IQ that would fit in well with Dallas' backcourt, and at 6-foot-2, she could also flex into other positions like forward.

Scott led her Rebels squad with 11.8 points and 3.7 assists per game in her fifth and final season, which earned her All-SEC Second Team honors. She can regularly fill up her stat sheet in a way that ends up having a big impact on games, reflecting just how much versatility and upside she truly has.

The 23-year-old has room to improve when it comes to her offensive game, as her career 3-point rate sits at an underwhelming 21%, and she's only taken 29 3-pointers total. Scott does shoot 49% from the paint, but she'll have tougher competition there in the pros than in the NCAA.

Grade: B

No. 27 – G JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

The Wings took JJ Quinerly in the third round, who can make up for her smaller stature with her explosive speed and physical style of play. Quinerly put up a career-high 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists a game in her senior year while leading her squad in steals with 97.

Quinerly may be just 5-foot-8, but she's almost impossible to slow down when she's going for a transition basket. She can also hit mid-range shots and threes consistently, shooting 31% from beyond the arc. However, her point-of-attack defending might be what helps her stand out from the Wings' pack of guards.

Grade: B-

No. 31 – C Aaronette Vonleh, Baylor

Vonleh stands out just for being the sole non-guard choice of the night. The Wings' final pick is a traditional big known for her rebounding and shot-blocking abilities, bringing a much-needed intimidation factor to the frontcourt. She averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 boards on 57.5% shooting from the field over four years as a Bear.

The younger sister of former NBA big Noah Vonleh adds a solid amount of points in the paint, but she seriously lacks a jump shot. It'll be hard for Vonleh to make the final lineup, but her athleticism and discipline show she has the potential to develop into a key contributor for Dallas.

Grade: B-

The 2025 WNBA Draft was pivotal for the Dallas Wings, who selected a mix of high-profile talent and promising prospects with their five picks. The team's choices were a balance of players who can make an immediate impact and also lay a foundation for sustainable success.

Even if not every player makes the final roster, adding Bueckers, James, Scott, Quinerly, and Vonleh currently stand as some of the best possible options the Wings could've taken. The only thing left for Dallas to do is wait and see how this exciting group of rookies integrates into the existing roster and whether it's enough to put them on track for a WNBA championship.

Final draft night grade: A-