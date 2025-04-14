After months of speculation, the Dallas Wings officially selected UConn women's basketball guard Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night. There were initial questions as to whether or not she would go to the WNBA this year — she had a season of college eligibility remaining — but Bueckers ultimately decided to declare for the draft. Now, she is preparing to begin her WNBA career with the Wings.

The Paige Bueckers-Arike Ogunbowale duo is going to receive plenty of attention. Ogunbowale has been one of the most consistent stars in the league for years now, and Bueckers should be able to learn a lot from her.

In all reality, Bueckers' fit in Dallas is a quality one. The Wings are an up-and-coming team with potential and in need of another star alongside Arike, and Paige could fill that void.

Without further ado, here are three bold predictions for Paige Bueckers' upcoming season with the Wings.

Paige Bueckers finishes 2025 as a top-five MVP finalist

Caitlin Clark finished fourth in WNBA MVP voting a season ago. Bueckers is going to be heavily featured in the Wings' offense alongside Ogunbowale, so there is reason to believe she can have a big first season.

Predicting that Bueckers will win the Rookie of the Year Award as a top pick is not exactly bold — but to be clear, she will probably win the award. The bold prediction here, however, is that Bueckers will finish within the top five of MVP voting as a rookie.

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson will certainly be in the conversation again. Players such as Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and even Clark will likely earn MVP consideration. If Bueckers plays up to her full potential, though, she could sneak into the conversation as well.

Wings drastically increase sellouts at home and on the road

The Wings had a respectable amount of sold out games a season ago. It was Clark's Indiana Fever that sold out most home and road games, though. The Las Vegas Aces, another popular team, also had a number of sellouts.

The Wings will instantly see the effects of Paige Bueckers' impact in 2025. She may not have the same impact as Clark, but look for the Wings to consistently sell out more home games while also seeing sellouts on the road with opposing fans wanting to see Bueckers play.

Wings, Paige Bueckers make deep postseason run

The Wings reached the semifinals in 2023 before missing the playoffs in 2024. Dallas has added players such as DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith this offseason. With Ogunbowale returning and Bueckers now on the roster, this team should have a realistic opportunity to make noise in 2025.

The Wings may not take home a championship this year — although anything can happen — but Dallas is on track to make a legitimate postseason run.