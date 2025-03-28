Rumors have swirled over the past few months about Paige Bueckers' basketball future. The expected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, some speculated that Bueckers may decide to return to college for another season. Others even questioned if Bueckers would have interest in joining the Dallas Wings — the team that holds the 2025 No. 1 overall pick. After previously suggesting that she was planning to enter the '25 draft, Bueckers recently confirmed her decision, via Rebecca Lobo.

“Paige Bueckers confirmed to us today that she will enter the 2025 @WNBA Draft,” Lobo wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “(Some had suggested she would not declare, play in Unrivaled, and then declare in 2026.)”

The Wings, as mentioned, will select first overall in 2025. Barring unforeseen circumstances, it appears that the UConn women's basketball star will play her first season of professional basketball in Arlington, TX with the Wings.

Paige Bueckers should now be able to strictly place her focus on helping UConn make a deep NCAA Tournament run. Confirming her draft decision will likely lead to less questions about the situation.

The UConn women's basketball team is preparing for the Sweet 16. No. 2 UConn will play No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday night in what should be an exciting contest. The Huskies are in position to take care of business, but upsets are extremely common in March Madness.

This specific tournament represents Bueckers' final opportunity to earn a national championship before leaving for the WNBA. Confirming her WNBA Draft decision adds more pressure in that regard, as now everyone knows it is indeed her final chance. Bueckers is ready to deal with the pressure and expectations, however.

Overall, UConn features more than enough talent to win a championship. Players such as Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong have stepped up alongside Paige Bueckers.

The UConn-Oklahoma game is scheduled for 5:30 PM EST on Saturday night.