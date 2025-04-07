The Dallas Wings are preparing for the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the team will select UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick. Bueckers enjoyed a tremendous final season with UConn, finishing the campaign with a national championship victory on Sunday. Although she avoided using Bueckers' name specifically, Wings star Arike Ogunbowale is clearly excited about the possibility of joining forces with the UConn guard.

“I woke up feeling like a traitor cause I was really clapping when a certain team scored???” Ogunbowale wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “anyway, go wings lol. can’t wait for the draft. @DallasWings yall know what to do.”

The WNBA Draft is scheduled for exactly one week from Monday. Bueckers could become both a national champion and first overall pick within the span of eight days.

Nothing is official, but Bueckers is expected to be selected first overall. There were previously questions as to whether or not Bueckers would enter the draft. She has one season of college eligibility remaining, but Bueckers recently confirmed that she is indeed planning to declare for the draft.

Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers teaming up with the Wings could be special. Arike is one of the best players in the WNBA. An established veteran, Ogunbowale understands what it takes to find success in the league.

Bueckers, meanwhile, has displayed signs of stardom at the college basketball level. She offers poise and talent, two things that should lead to her becoming a star at the next level.

The Wings missed the postseason in 2024. Dallas made a number of roster moves this past offseason, though, bringing in players such as DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith. Losing Satou Sabally is far from ideal, but the Wings' future is intriguing nonetheless with Bueckers potentially set to join the team next Monday.