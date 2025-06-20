Very rarely does a team re-sign a player after waiving them in training camp. But the Golden State Valkyries are a weird and rare exception. As an expansion team built on many European players, the Valkyries brought back Laeticia Amihere, the breakout sensation from the preseason, to reinforce the team's frontcourt. And in Golden State's highly anticipated matchup with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, the combo forward/center played a crucial role in helping the Valkyries secure an 88-77 victory.

Coming off the bench, Amihere collected 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, and four blocks. She was a +13 plus/minus and played a big role in the Valkyries' 27-8 run from the end of the third quarter to midway through the fourth. Her post-game spin-cycle garnered oohs and ah's from the packed Chase Center crowd, while her blocks off the weak side ignited her teammates. After the game, Valkyries' leading scorer and rebounder Kayla Thornton had high praise for Amihere's big night.

“Oh man, she was huge. She was huge. You know, I got on her a little bit, but she took that and she used it in the right way. And, I mean, if it wasn't for her, that block when I got drove by was immaculate,” Thornton smiled. “So, I'm just proud of her. I'm proud of her for stepping up, coming in, and just [picking up] where she left off before. I'm proud of her.”

Thornton herself had another all-around game. She collected a team-high 16 points along with six rebounds and excellent defense on Clark. However, unspoken in the statsheet is Thornton's abilities as the glue of the Valkyries. Whether it's been vocally taking rookie Carla Leite under her wing or boosting Amihere's confidence, she's been the ultimate teammate. All while averaging a team-high 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Amihere playing herself to a permanent spot on the Valkyries?

Amihere put up a performance that should make it very hard for the Valkyries to let her go again, once the EuroBasket players return. Technically, Golden State has an extra roster spot available because the team waived center Kyara Linskens, assuming they keep everyone who returns and cut everyone they signed to hardship contracts.

It's unclear what the Valkyries want to do with that opening, but Amihere's building a strong case. Her skillset is a niche on this very deep roster. Amihere's height isn't anything crazy, but her post-game has given the Valkyries some much-needed instant offense. She's one of the few players who can legitimately get a bucket with the shot clock winding down.

Regardless, securing a more permanent roster spot might be an uphill battle for the third-year player out of South Carolina. But Amihere's done everything right both on the court and off the court. And for now, she's just grateful for the opportunity to compete for a full-time WNBA position.

“I owe it all to the lord,” Amihere said. “There are seasons in your life that you're going to endure, whether it's high or low. Just to have that peace to know that everything is in its time. I knew that it wasn't my time at that time, and now I'm coming in, and it is my time. Also, my teammates and my coaching staff, I came in and it was straight positivity. Everybody embraced me. Everybody allowed me to just jump right in. So I owe it all to the lord, my teammates, and my coaching staff.”