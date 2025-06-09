With the upcoming Eurobasket, a few WNBA teams are going to be losing key players as they head overseas to compete with their national teams. The Golden State Valkyries are one of those teams, and the organization made a few roster moves this weekend related to Eurobasket departures. One of the Valkyries’ roster moves this weekend involved the signing of Laeticia Amihere, the team announced on Sunday.

With the signing of Laeticia Amihere, the Valkyries bolster their roster with a player they’re already familiar with. Amihere was acquired by the team off of waivers when she was cut by the Atlanta Dream during the offseason. She participated in training camp and preseason with the team, and fans thought she might have solidified a spot on the Valkyries’ final roster following a breakout performance against the Los Angeles Sparks.

But Amihere was one of the team’s final roster cuts before the start of the regular season. With the team set to lose players to Eurobasket, the Valkyries opened up a roster spot by cutting rookie center Kyara Linskens. The team also announced they had temporarily suspended Cecilia Zandalasini’s contract. Zandalasini will participate in Eurobasket with the Italian national team.

Amihere was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Dream and played two seasons for the team. Last year, she appeared in 16 games for the Dream at a little over five minutes per game. She averaged 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds. Before the WNBA, Amihere was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks’ 2022 national championship team.

In addition to Zandalasini, the Valkyries are expected to lose Temi Fagbenle, Julie Vanloo and Janelle Salaun to Eurobasket. Fagbenle will play with Great Britain, Vanloo for Belgium and Salaun for France.

The Valkyries have been a tough team this season despite their overall record of 3-5. They’re coming off their best win of the season, a 95-68 takedown of the Las Vegas Aces.