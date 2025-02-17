In her rookie season, Caitlin Clark made a nice impact on the league, and her agent recently made a statement that she doesn't think her client will be making as much as she's worth to the WNBA.

“Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible,” Erin Kane said via ESPN's Michele Steele.

“She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more. She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that,” Kane continued.

Kane is the agent for other WNBA stars such as Napheesa Collier and Arike Ogunbowale, and there's no doubt that she feels the same about those clients as well.

The WNBA had its most-watched season in 24 years and its highest attendance in 20 years, but the players are barely getting paid for what they're truly worth. An economist at Indiana University Columbus calculated that Clark was responsible for $36 million in economic impact to the city of Indianapolis, but she's only set to make $78,000 in her second season in the league.

Caitlin Clark and all WNBA players should get paid more

In order for the players to get paid close to their value, the Women's National Basketball Players Association and the CBA will have to come to an agreement. The WNBPA opted out of its current CBA last October, and there's a chance that if a new deal isn't reached by the end of the season, it could be a work stoppage.

“The most important thing always has been getting WNBA players paid for what they do on the court,” Erin Kane said. “I'm very, very hopeful for this CBA negotiation that it will be progressive and move the line forward a lot.”

Kane also thinks that if the league wants any chance of growing, it's going to have to get out from under the NBA's shadow.

“I think we're ready for a spin-off [from the NBA],” Kane said. “I just think that the NBA is incentivized to make decisions that are good for the NBA, and those are not always aligned with what's good for the WNBA. And so, for the sake of the league that I work in, I want women and women's basketball to be able to make clean, clear choices that are in their own best interest.”