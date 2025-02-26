Sometimes, the most impactful things said are the most brief. That's the case for Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark reacting to Diana Taurasi's retirement. When the latter announced her retirement on Tuesday, it came as somewhat of a surprise. It wasn't the fact that she retired. Rather, it was how she retired.

She announced it on a Tuesday afternoon. However, reactions poured in from everywhere, and now Clark is one of the latest WNBA players to give her support. In an Instagram story post, she reposted a photo from ESPN that celebrated her career. Clark's response?

“Legend.”

Funny enough, the two had a bit of a rivalry heading into the season. It was more so on Taurasi's end, more than anything. Someone asked the 20-year pro if Clark would have it easy coming into the WNBA from college. The Phoenix Mercury star responded with “Reality is coming.”

It ticked many people off, but that's Taurasi's personality. She's a jokester but understands that the WNBA is vastly different from college. However, their first matchup against each other was when Taurasi knew. She understood how elite the Fever rookie was, and will be.

Diana Taurasi was shocked by Fever's Caitlin Clark

It takes a good amount of talent, hard work, and dedication to impress Taurasi. After, she leads the league in a plethora of records. Regardless, their first matchup was one that no one wanted to miss. As a result, the Taurasi and Clark matchup drew in over two million viewers and was one of the highest-rated games of the season.

Still, Clark had a near triple-double in the game. Following the game, Taurasi explained that Clark could be the face of the league with her skill set. Despite some of the antics earlier in the season, it's clear that the veteran respected the rookie and her game. Now, Clark will have the opportunity to try and become the WNBA's next GOAT.

However, she'll have some work to do. Players like A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are already coming for that title. Both players have won at the highest level. Despite that, Clark has broken countless records, even as a rookie. She's likely just scratching the surface of her career.

Either way, the Fever have a generational player in their laps. As Taurasi paved the way for new players, Clark could likely be in Taurasi's shoes during the end of her career, barring any significant injuries.