The Phoenix Mercury will look very different this season. Brittany Griner is already out the door, signing with the Atlanta Dream. Franchise legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday, ending a 20-year run with the Mercury. From her time at UConn to her professional career in Phoenix, Taurasi had an iconic career that changed women's basketball.

“Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” Taurasi told Time Magazine in an exclusive retirement announcement. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time points leader, with 10,646 points, the only player with over 10,000.