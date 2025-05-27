The WNBA conducted a thorough investigation into an alleged racist incident in the Indiana Fever's season-opener against the Chicago Sky. Many on social media claimed that racist noises were being made while Sky star Angel Reese was shooting free throws. However, the league announced on Tuesday that there were no findings of any racist behavior during the contest.

Shortly after the news broke, Pacers Sports and Entertainment CEO Mel Raines, an executive of the Fever, issued a statement of her own in response to the WNBA's findings. She thanks the league for its quick and thorough investigation into the matter and reiterates that there is no tolerance for racism in Indiana or the league as a whole.

“We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated. At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans, where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world's greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball.”

The statement issued by the WNBA was not lengthy. Instead, it was short and to the point. The league does not believe there were any signs of racist behavior during the Fever's 93-58 win over the Sky on May 17.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game. Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it. The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

The Fever and Sky can now focus more on the season at hand. Indiana will be without superstar Caitlin Clark for some time after she suffered a leg injury in the team's 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty.