Ten days after allegations of racist fan behavior arose following the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever's May 17 game, the WNBA has unveiled the results of its investigation into the incident. The league released its findings in a statement posted to the WNBA Communications social media page.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the W's message began.

“Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it,” the league said.

“The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct,” the statement concluded.

The league initially announced its intention to investigate on May 19.