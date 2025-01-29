The Indiana Fever is getting the band back together with Caitlin Clark, thanks to Kelsey Mitchell. Many questions surrounded the Fever if they would bring back Mitchell. However, that dream has come to reality. The team announced on their website that Mitchell would return to the team on a contract, although the details were not discussed.

Clark's running mate will once again form a lethal backcourt duo. Clark played in 38 games as a rookie, and Mitchell played in all 40. Plus, the latter had career-highs in points per game (19.2) and shooting percentage (46.8). Playing alongside Clark helped people see how valuable the former No. 2 overall pick is.

The Fever's president of basketball and business operations, Kelly Krauskopf, was ecstatic. She explained more about what Mitchell's return to the team means to the organization, the team itself, and the fanbase.

“Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever,” said President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf, who drafted Mitchell in 2018.

“We value Kelsey’s commitment to our organization, and we’re excited to see her build off a phenomenal 2024, her best season yet. She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster.”

The Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark duo is lethal

Before the 2024 WNBA season, there were questions about how Mitchell would fit with Clark. Both players excel with the ball in their hands. Also, Mitchell was the top shot creator for herself and her teammates for years. However, when Clark stepped in, that when everything changed.

Mitchell was a true scorer and showed out in the way. Judging from her career highs in points per game and shooting percentage, she was receiving many open looks. Not to mention, defenses collapsed so much on Clark that she had a freeway to score the ball.

After Mitchell was uncertain about her future with the Fever, it's safe to say that she'll be there for quite a while. Pairing her with Clark has been a blessing for the franchise, and Mitchell herself. She even elaborated more in an end-of-season post on social media. Not to mention, new head coach Stephanie White can unlock another dimension to the offense.

Either way, consistency is key for Indiana and they'll have that with this move. Solidifying the Big 3 of Clark, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston will do wonders moving forward. It'll be worth noting if Mitchell has another career year with Clark by her side on the basketball court.