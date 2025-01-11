Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, a cornerstone of the franchise, is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her career. Mitchell, who just completed a three-year extension on her rookie contract, played a pivotal role in helping the Fever return to the playoffs alongside rookie sensation Caitlin Clark during the 2024 season.

Mitchell, a two-time All-Star, posted career-high numbers this past season, averaging 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. She also achieved career-best shooting percentages, hitting 46.8% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range. Her contributions were instrumental in propelling the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Fever general manager Amber Cox emphasized the organization’s commitment to retaining Mitchell during an interview with Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star in November.

“Kelsey Mitchell is our top priority heading into free agency,” Cox said. “She, in my mind, is a cornerstone of this franchise. She's been here for seven seasons, and she has, you know, endured a lot, hasn't won a lot, so I really want her here to enjoy what is to come. She deserves that.”

Fever weigh core designation as key strategy to retain Kelsey Mitchell for 2025

Peterson also highlighted that the Fever have several options to ensure Mitchell remains with the team, including the ability to use the core designation. This would give Indiana exclusive negotiating rights with Mitchell in exchange for a one-year super maximum salary, valued at approximately $249,000. Indiana is the only team that can offer Mitchell the supermax this season.

The Indiana Fever could core Mitchell again in 2026, potentially extending control over her contract for two more years. According to league rules, teams can extend qualifying offers to core-eligible players between January 11 and January 20, giving the Fever a narrow window to solidify their plans.

Mitchell's return could bolster Indiana's momentum after a breakthrough season alongside Clark, one of the league's brightest young stars. Keeping Mitchell ensures continuity and leadership for a team that struggled in recent years but is now ready to build on its success.

As free agency looms, Kelsey Mitchell's decision will undoubtedly shape the Fever’s 2025 outlook and determine whether her partnership with Caitlin Clark continues to thrive in Indianapolis.