Kelsey Mitchell is showcasing herself as one of the WNBA's best scorers after her latest 20-point display in the Indiana Fever's matchup against the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

In 33 minutes of action, Mitchell finished with a stat line of 23 points, three rebounds and three assists. She shot 9-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

This marked the 13th time this season that Mitchell reached the 20-point mark. As a result, she now ties the current record for 20-point games by a guard this season, per Polymarket Hoops. She is even with Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum, emphasizing how special her scoring is in the WNBA.

What's next for Kelsey Mitchell, Fever

Kelsey Mitchell's high-level scoring efforts prove to benefit the Fever as they took down the Wings 88-78 on Friday night.

The game started out as a back-and-forth affair as both squads were even at 22 apiece after the first quarter. Indiana responded in the second period, taking a six-point lead at halftime. They grew their lead to 13 after the third quarter and fended off any rally attempt from Dallas in the final frame.

Perimeter shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Fever had a great time launching the ball from deep, converting 12 of their 28 attempts. Dallas did not have the same fortune, only making two of their 15 tries from three.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, including Mitchell. Aari McDonald had a solid display of 15 points, six assists and four rebounds. She shot 4-of-10 overall, including 4-of-6 from downtown, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Aliyah Boston came next with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Natasha Howard provided 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Indiana improved to a 16-12 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Atlanta Dream and 1.5 games behind the New York Liberty.

The Fever will look to continue their win streak in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Seattle Storm on Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. ET.