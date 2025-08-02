DALLAS — The Dallas Wings were defeated by the Indiana Fever on Friday night, losing by a final score of 88-78. Indiana got the job done on the road despite Caitlin Clark's injury absence. During the fourth quarter, Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen suffered an injury scare.

Hines-Allen fell to the floor hard during a play in the final quarter. She was clearly in pain and the training staff — along with her teammates — circled around her. Hines-Allen was helped to her feet and exited the game with assistance. It appeared to be some sort of leg injury. She did later return to the bench, however.

Hines-Allen, a 29-year-old veteran, has endured an up and down season. She entered Friday night's affair averaging 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing. She was also shooting 46.9 percent from the field ahead of the contest.

The fact that Hines-Allen was able to return to the bench is promising. Still, her injury situation will be worth closely monitoring moving forward. Updates will be provided as they are made available.

Overall, the Wings have struggled throughout the 2025 campaign. They now hold an 8-21 record in 2025. The team will attempt to bounce back in their next contest against the Liberty in New York on Tuesday.

More to come on this story.