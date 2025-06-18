The Indiana Fever grinded out a gritty 88-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on June 17 to secure their spot in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final, but the game itself isn't what caught everybody's attention. The showdown contained multiple skirmishes that resulted in a big brawl that blew up near the end of the contest involving Sophie Cunningham.

Cunningham, who received a Flagrant 2 foul and got ejected along with Sheldon and Sun's Lindsay Allen, wasn't shy in commenting on the incident, heading to Instagram to post a very fitting photo to her story.

Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham really posted this after her scuffle with the Connecticut Suns 😭 pic.twitter.com/JE5wJbaJDe — RashticReport (@RashticReport) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

After a heated third-quarter interaction between the Sun's Jacey Sheldon and the Fever's Caitlin Clark that earned a flagrant and technical foul, respectively, Cunningham went for payback for her teammate and pulled Sheldon down to the ground by the neck to stop her from driving to the basket. Players on both sides, including Marina Mabrey, jumped into the scuffle with less than a minute to go in the contest.

The refereeing came under fire after the contest, too, with other players and even Fever head coach Stephanie White chiming in and taking shots at the officials.

This game wasn't the first time Cunningham and Sheldon crossed paths, either. The pair was involved in a face-first collision in the previous Sun-Fever game, which led to Cunningham chipping her tooth. Luckily, nobody was injured in this latest clash, but whether that stays true the next time these two squads face off will be what fans tune in to see.

Indiana and Connecticut will meet again on July 15, which should be must-see TV for all WNBA viewers.