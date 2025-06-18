Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was left fuming with the officials after her side's entertaining 88-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun. Star Caitlin Clark returned with 20 points and 6 assists, leading her team to their second straight victory. However, the game will be better remembered for the physical altercations that took place, which resulted in three ejections.

White accused the officials of not getting control of the game, suggesting that it was allowed to spiral out. Her post-match interview included a blunt dig at the officials.

“Everybody’s getting better — except the officials,” she said. Tensions had begun early, as Clark was initially seen exchanging words with Jacy Sheldon in the first quarter. In the third, she was poked in the eye by Sheldon, following which Marina Mabrey shoved Clark to the floor. Despite technicals being handed out, Mabrey did not receive a flagrant 2, which initially puzzled White. Even the TV commentators were left surprised by the decision not to eject her.

“I started talking to the officials in the first quarter, and we knew this was going to happen. You could tell it was going to happen. So they got to get control of it. They got to be better,” White said.

The fourth quarter saw Sophie Cunningham fouling Sheldon on a fast break. This ignited a scuffle which saw the likes of Cunningham, Sheldon, and Lindsay Allen being ejected.