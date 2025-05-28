Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is one of the WNBA's brightest stars. The former Iowa Hawkeye was drafted in 2024 and hasn't missed a beat since, earning All-WNBA first team and All-Star honors in her first professional season. Unfortunately, a quad injury will keep Clark out for the foreseeable future. However, WNBA legend Sue Bird spoke about Clark's play so far in the WNBA and what she sees in the young star.

Fever head coach Stephanie White will have to lean more on Aliyah Boston and others in Clark's absence. While Indiana is not solely reliant on her as they were last season, she is a big part of what makes them such a scary team. Part of that is her ability to improve her game and eliminate weaknesses that her opponents tried to exploit, according to Bird.

The four-time WNBA champion spoke about Clark's growth, pointing out that the guard favored driving left in college. Halfway through her rookie season, the Fever star grew more confident going right, changing the weakness into a strength.

Article Continues Below

“She couldn't really go right as well as she could go left,” Bird said about Clark's skillset early in her rookie year. “To her credit, by All-Star Break, she figured that out, too. So, it was like, the things that I thought were going to be troubling or give her trouble, they did. But she she figured that out much quicker than I think anyone could have anticipated…especially as a rookie. It was impressive.”

Bird knows a thing or two about being a successful guard in the WNBA. The former Seattle Storm guard is a 13-time All-Star and is the leader on the all-time assists list, as well as eighth in all-time scoring.

Even if Clark's injury does not linger and hamper her sophomore season, her Fever teammates need to step up. Regardless of how the team does, Bird and others continue to be in awe of her and how much she has grown as a player already.